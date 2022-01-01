Our course at Rivesaltes will take you through several sections to help you develop the best possible business plan for your renovation business.





The first lessons will focus on your home improvement services. How can you improve the quality of your services ? How can you reduce your costs ? How can you better sell your expertise ? Our experts - artisan rénovation à Rivesaltes - will share their secrets to help you create better renovation and construction services.



The second lesson will take examples of renovation quotes in Rivesaltes and St. Estève, to illustrate their specific qualities and how they meet many customer needs. Energy renovation is a necessity but customers often don't know what the costs are (replacing wooden windows with double glazing, roof renovation, exterior wall insulation...). The home improvement's craftsman must give judicious advice and convince that he is the professional who can solve the problem







